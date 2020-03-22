Andrea Richmond: I want the honor to continue serving on County Board

I am asking the voters in District 1 to re-elect me to the La Crosse County Board in the April 7 election so that I may continue to represent them.

I love the Northside, the city of La Crosse and La Crosse County.

My commitment to the citizens who call the Northside home is evident in my knowledge and experience representing the needs of all who live there. I have devoted my life to government service and to taking an active role in city and county community activities.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I take pride in listening to my constituents’ issues, addressing their concerns and resolving the issues that are so important to them.

I am committed to keeping taxes low, improving our roads, working on floodplain improvements, collaboration addressing affordable housing and neighborhood revitalization efforts, and working tirelessly to make La Crosse a quality place to live and work.

To represent you to the best of my ability, I currently serve on multiple committees and boards: Veterans, Aging, and Long Term Care Committee; Commission of Aging; County Executive Committee; City of La Crosse Floodplain Advisory Committee; La Crosse Regional Airport Board; Redevelopment Authority; Judiciary and Administration Committee; and Logan Neighborhood Association.