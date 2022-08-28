 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Andrew Nelson: Holding sports practices on Labor Day shows disrespect

This concerns high school sports practices being forced on Labor Day. As a tradesman and parent, it is difficult to plan anything the "last weekend of the summer" when high school sports (and previously middle school) forces practices on a holiday. (National holiday based off the Labor movement who these coaches benefit from).

Kids are penalized for any missed practices as it is, but to schedule actual practices on Labor Day shows disrespect to Labor, families, their own jobs, and the kids. Coaches: If one day of practice on a holiday weekend is going to make or break the team you coach, then you need to find a different calling. This is pointed at all schools and sports, including West Salem.

Andrew Nelson

Bangor

