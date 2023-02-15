This last Valentine’s Day, The Bronze Dragon is celebrated its grand opening. To celebrate, they hosted a drag show. Not only just a drag show, but an all ages welcome drag show. They assured us that this show would be appropriate for children and adults alike. However, I think we should be very concerned about this as a community.

There is nothing good about grown men dressing up as women to get up on a stage and dance, especially if there are children present. This is nothing more than a blatant attempt to groom the next generation to embrace sexual perversion. Children should not be subjected to the current culture’s attempt to push the LGBTQ+ sexual agenda. We as a community have a responsibility to protect the physical, as well as the mental well being of our younger generation.

If we refuse to do our duty to protect children, what will become of the future generations? What will become of our community? We’ve rejected our Creator, and His good design for sexuality and gender. We have cut the brake lines and are racing the vehicle down hill, thinking we are enjoying unlimited freedom of expression. If we somehow manage to keep it on the road after the first few sharp turns, the bridge is still out a mile down the road. Ideas have consequences. The rejection of God given standards has consequences. What do you think is next if we continue down this path?

Andrew Sweeney

West Salem