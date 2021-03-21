Andy & Tracy Dobkoski: Two candidates stand out in Holmen

The April 6 election is an important one for voters in the Holmen School District and we are proud to support Jennifer Dieck and Chris Lau for the Holmen Board of Education positions.

A school board member should have a deep commitment to ensure all students have access to a high quality educational experience throughout their time at all school levels. Both candidates have expressed their commitment and advocacy for strong public schools. Both candidates are strong advocates for students of all diverse backgrounds and will work to ensure all students have equal opportunities. They see the diversity in Holmen as an asset to the school district.

Holmen schools are filled with amazing teachers, and both Dieck and Lau understand the importance of retaining and recruiting highly qualified teachers to our district. These candidates understand that being a member of the Holmen School District’s Board of Education is about collaboration and cooperation. They will listen to the concerns of all stakeholders and make decisions based on that feedback so that all families feel valued and represented.

Dieck and Lau are dedicated to ensuring the tradition of excellence in education continues in the School District of Holmen. We hope Holmen voters will join us in voting for Jennifer Dieck and Chris Lau for the Holmen Board of Education on April 6.

Andy & Tracy Dobkoski

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0