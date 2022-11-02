Angela Imhoff: Voting yes to support teachers and students

Some who oppose the school referendum have pointed to its supposed divisiveness. This is backwards: the referendum proposes unity, while division brought us here in the first place.

As our city’s population has skewed older, school enrollment has fallen. La Crosse has half the high school students it did 25 years ago, and models predict continued decline. Every city of comparable size in Wisconsin has one high school, yet our school system has, over decades, steadfastly supported two. This is fiscally unsustainable, but that’s not the biggest problem.

Operating two high schools strains faculty and staff, splitting their talents across two student bodies and campuses, limiting course offerings, counseling services and enrichment opportunities. I have four children, the oldest of whom entered high school this year, and I have seen personally the challenges at the high school level. Some of her friends have been denied electives due to low enrollment. Some argue that teachers can divide their time between two schools (some already do), but this is absurd: teachers are among the hardest-working members of our community, they should not have to commute between schools to maintain academic programming every other district expects under one roof.

Voting no on the referendum will not promote equity but will, rather, reinforce division, place increasing strain on teachers and staff, and further the notion that a unified school cannot serve all district students.

How little faith referendum opponents have in our city: our teachers and students deserve the chance to operate in a dynamic new learning environment, and there is no better option on the horizon.

I believe in our teachers, staff and school leaders, and will support them and our kids when I vote yes.

Angela Imhoff

La Crosse