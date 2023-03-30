Since deciding to run, I have enjoyed meeting more residents of Vernon County and introducing them to the kind of attorney I am, what kind of judge I would be, but more importantly, what kind of person I am.

Having been raised in southwest Wisconsin I am proud to see my children live in a community with the same sense of belonging, security and values that I grew up with. I know the value of hard work and the importance of respecting all members of our community, despite personal differences. As an attorney for 20 years, I bring the experience, qualifications and knowledge of handling a wide variety of cases.

Assumptions about the types of cases I have handled or implying my lack of experience are simply untrue. I want to work side-by-side with other leaders in our community for the continued safety and prosperity of all Vernon County residents and bring my expertise to the table. I am humble enough to understand we need many at that table as I will not always have the answers.

I am not running for the power behind the position. I feel a deep sense of duty and a belief that I can serve residents best from the bench. I’ve seen firsthand that treating individuals with respect and decency goes a long way toward helping them become contributing members of society. I am asking for your vote to help me bring that fairness and experience to our courtroom and our community.

Angela Palmer-Fisher

Westby