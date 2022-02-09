 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ann Sherry: Thanks to Westby school officials for work during pandemic

I would like to thank the Westby School Board and Administration for their work in making difficulty decisions during the pandemic. They have had to balance a lot of factors, knowing they could not please everyone. I feel their decisions have been based on the safety of students, staff and community, as well as the knowledge that most students learn best in-person.

Thank you also to school nurses, teachers, aides, custodians, bus drivers and support staff. They have all had to change from their normal practices with a common goal of continuing to educate students during unprecedented times. Thanks for hanging in there!

And lastly an observation -- I recently worked in the concession stand at a Westby girls basketball game. I was amazed at the number of students who said thank you. In a world that can sometimes seem callus and divided, it gave me optimism to see good manners, kindness and caring about others still matter. It’s a lesson we should all keep in mind.

Ann Sherry

People are also reading…

Westby

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dave Trapp: Why can't we find help?

We can’t blame the pandemic for this problem. It was only the last straw that magnified what was going to happen anyway. Slowly, there has bee…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News