In response to the article (Sunday Tribune) on the ethics of genetic engineering, I believe this brings up a topic that we all need to discuss.
The scientist in question has claimed to have successfully genetically engineered a pregnancy where the resulting twins are immune from HIV through the use of the CRISPR cas9 system.
The CRISPR cas9 system is a form of genetic engineering that involves removing parts of DNA and replacing it with new segments of DNA. Through this, edits to the genome are able to be manufactured.
While the scientist's claims have yet to be confirmed by peer reviews, it forces us to have the inevitable discussion on the ethics of human genetic engineering.
The controversy of this embryonic treatment is the basis of informed consent.
These experiments on HIV immunity are affecting embryos which will be forced to grow up with any lasting effects from these trials.
Genetic engineering is still in its early stages so there is no certain results that can be anticipated with this.
More research needs to bring more conclusive results before this type of treatment should be moved to human embryos. Until then, these research methods should be saved for laboratory animals.
Anna Bower, La Crosse