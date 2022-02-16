Annie Baumann: Re-elect Dawn Wacek to County Board

Dawn Wacek has a demonstrated history of service to this community – as a member of the La Crosse County Board, in her work as a librarian, and in her many hours of volunteer work.

I appreciate Dawn’s work to successfully eliminate fines for library services – fines and fees serve as barriers that prevent some of our community’s most economically disadvantaged families from accessing much needed resources and services. It’s this same commitment to equity and justice that I’ve witnessed in Dawn’s voting record on the La Crosse County Board and in the issues that she brings to the table as a member of the County Board’s Judiciary and Law Committee.

Dawn has been instrumental in transitioning the county toward a more sustainable future. Recognizing that all members of our community deserve access to clean water, Dawn voted to approve the addition of an advisory referendum to appear on the April ballot. This will give residents the chance to formally let our elected officials know that we believe access to clean water is a fundamental right.

I also admire and appreciate the time that Dawn has committed to the La Crosse School District. In addition to serving on the District Wide Parent committee, she lends her expertise to the SOTA I steering committee and the School Resource Officer Advisory committee.

Dawn’s sense of community responsibility is remarkable and her experience is unmatched. Re-elect Dawn Wacek to the County Board on April 5.

Annie Baumann

La Crosse

