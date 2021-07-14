Anthony Carver: Bishop should resign

Last week, Bishop William Callahan suspended Father James Altman from public ministry. The primary reason seems to be Father Altman’s preaching about pro-abortion Catholics.

Since Roe v. Wade, we have witnessed institutionalized abortion in America that has resulted in the death of one million babies every year. The vanguard supporting this infrastructure of abortion for the past half century are Catholic politicians, yet the bishops do nothing about this scandal.

Bishops across the country basically operate as mid-level bureaucrats, only concerned with the inflow of donations and government monies, and with the avoidance of negative PR. The sex abuse scandal was a glaring indication of this reality. The bishops cared nothing about the abuse of children until it resulted in negative media attention and financial consequences in the form of lawsuits.

As part of this corruption, American bishops are aided and abetted by an army of overpaid quasi-bureaucrats who work for the various dioceses. Not only does this ecclesial bureaucracy takes millions in donations from lay Catholics while accomplishing nothing, but they act as a hindrance to needed church reform.