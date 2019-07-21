When Ron Kind and his fellow Democrats took control of the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this year, they promised an energetic agenda to improve the lives of Americans while working to heal our internal divisions.
Instead, Democrats have accomplished absolutely nothing since taking over the House while focusing on endless, divisive investigations.
But the House hit rock bottom last week when it wasted the country's time coming to the defense of several of their socialist members who have chronically engaged in hostile Anti-American rhetoric that has often drifted into anti-semitism.
Most disappointing of all is that our own Congressman Kind voted to join the far left in condemning President Donald Trump for his tweets attacking the leaders of this new Democratic House, such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and and Ilhan Omar.
Everyone knew before electing Trump about his over-the-top tweeting. The president is not a cautious, polished career politician such as Congressman Kind.
So the only accomplishment of Kind's vote is to waste the time of the American people and further increase the divisions that exist inside our country, while avoiding the important issues of the day, such as fixing our broken immigration system.
Ron Kind should become the independent voice in Congress he pretends to be and stand up to the far left socialists such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her "squad" who spend all their putting down our country while threatening to recruit primary challengers to defeat Democrats with the courage to disagree with them.
Anthony Carver, La Crosse