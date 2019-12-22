Anthony Carver: Kind doesn't represent western Wisconsin

Career politician Ron Kind voted this week to overturn the decision we, the people of western Wisconsin, made in electing President Donald Trump.

Abandoning his previous facade of being a moderate, Kind has chosen to embrace the Radical Left which has taken over the Democrat Party and has a relentless hatred for the president and his supporters.

Even worse, in a statement, Kind suggested that we voters cannot be trusted to decide this matter during the 2020 election.

These impeachment articles were unworthy of support.

There was no obstruction of Congress since the courts were never given time to settle the dispute between the executive and legislative branches regarding witnesses. The Democrats were working on an artificial timeline they created for partisan political purposes.

We saw secret hearings in the basement of the capitol. We saw the minority party given no rights. We heard career government bureaucrats providing hearsay evidence and unsupported speculation. We heard the testimony of arrogant East coast professors.

The only witness who talked directly to the president quoted Trump in saying that he “wants no quid-pro-quo.” There was never evidence of abuse of power.