Anthony Carver: Support Ebben for Congress

Congressman Ron Kind, a career politician who has been in Washington for nearly a quarter century, has struck again. This time, he has voted for legislation to eliminate the “qualified immunity” given to the brave men and women of our law enforcement who keep our communities safe.

If his legislation becomes law, Kind’s betrayal of our law enforcement would mean that any police officer can be destroyed financially merely for doing their job.

This would further encourage police to leave the profession and would deter others from entering law enforcement. This would further diminish public safety, which has suffered greatly in recent months.

We are tired of career politicians passing legislation with benign sounding names that significantly reduce our quality of life. We are tired of the donor class spending millions of dollars to defend these creatures of Washington.

Fortunately, the people of western Wisconsin are smart enough to see past the politics.

On Aug. 11, we can start the process of sending Kind into retirement by voting for Republican Jessi Ebben in the primary election.