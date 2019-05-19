As lawmakers in New York stand in thunderous ovation at the passage of a bill to legalize very late-term abortions, and East Coast governors advocate for legislation to allow doctors to take the life of a newborn baby that survives an abortion attempt, lawmakers in Wisconsin have courageously passed legislation to provide protections to the most vulnerable in our state.
Among the legislative proposals passed by the Assembly last week include a bill to protect infants who survive an abortion attempt, and another bill to protect children from being aborted due to race, gender or because they have a disability such as Down syndrome. This is a wonderful development.
Unfortunately, our divisive governor, Tony Evers, is siding with nation's largest abortion company, Planned Parenthood, by rejecting these reasonable proposals.
His position is understandable considering the significant financial support this highly partisan group gave to him last election...that's what politicians do.
But what is most disappointing is that our local representative, Steve Doyle, voted against these compassionate laws. The self-anointed "Mr. Bipartisan" has revealed that the praise this career politician gives himself for being bipartisan is unjustified and completely inaccurate.
As an East Coast movement supporting late term-abortions and infanticide threatens the lives of the most vulnerable in America, citizens must rise up and demand that Rep. Doyle has a change of heart when the time comes to overturn the inevitable vetoes of the highly partisan Gov. Evers.
Anthony Carver, La Crosse