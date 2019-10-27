I have seen criticism of George Will’s recent appearance at UW-La Crosse for his failure to address the topic of civility.
It is true that he did not deliver a 60-minute lecture on civility in politics. However, he did something significantly more important: he modeled civility.
In today’s media, “shout fests” are increasingly the norm. Talking heads on cable news yell back and forth and exchange insults. Political science research shows that civility in campaigns and political debates has been on a significant decline during the past several decades.
America faces critical challenges as the nation and world change. We need to debate globalization, government spending, America’s role in the world, health care and other important topics.
George Will demonstrated that we can do this in a civil manner.
Yes, he articulated a deeply conservative point of view. I have been quite surprised to see criticism of this. Aren’t colleges and universities frequently targeted for favoring left-wing politics and silencing conservative speakers?
More to the point, George Will offered a conservative vision of the world while doing so in a civil manner.
He offered evidence to support his positions. He explained the historical context underlying his points of view. He avoided cheap insults of those who do not share his views.
He steered clear of the outrageous, provocative rhetoric frequently used on college campuses around the country to generate an angry reaction from the audience.
This type of discourse is exactly what we need in an era of incivility.
Anthony Chergosky, La Crosse