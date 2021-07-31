 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anthony Clouse: Msgr. Burrill's resignation courageous, testament to faith.

Anthony Clouse: Msgr. Burrill's resignation courageous, testament to faith.

{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding "La Crosse priest steps down from USCCB Job" (Tribune, July 21):

While it is always sad to lose clergy in the Catholic Church, particularly when there are shortages of priests, I find Msgr. Jeffrey Burrill's resignation courageous and a testament to his faith. While his actions only hurt himself, and were not in themselves divisive or hurtful to the congregation, they did violate his vows.

I would hope he would serve as example to other clergy to accept, and atone for, the hurt they cause parishioners and the community at large.

Anthony Clouse

La Crosse 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News