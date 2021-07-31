Anthony Clouse: Msgr. Burrill's resignation courageous, testament to faith.

Regarding "La Crosse priest steps down from USCCB Job" (Tribune, July 21):
While it is always sad to lose clergy in the Catholic Church, particularly when there are shortages of priests, I find Msgr. Jeffrey Burrill's resignation courageous and a testament to his faith. While his actions only hurt himself, and were not in themselves divisive or hurtful to the congregation, they did violate his vows.
I would hope he would serve as example to other clergy to accept, and atone for, the hurt they cause parishioners and the community at large.
Anthony Clouse
La Crosse