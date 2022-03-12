Anthony Clouse: When arguing political views, at least use truth

This is in response to the letter, “Columnist should get ready for red wave,” which was responding to an earlier column.

In referencing Trump’s comments about HIspanics, the reader said Trump only said “some” Mexicans are bad. The exact quote was, “They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people”.. Not the same as what the writer was portraying.

In reference to December 6, five people died, not four. Besides Ashley Babbit, one man died of a heart attack, one a stroke, and a woman was crushed to death by fellow rioters. The fifth was a police officer, who was beaten to death. Beaten. To. Death. Another 140 officers were injured, including one who lost an eye, one who was gored by a fencing post, and others with serious brain and spinal injuries.

As to the officers letting in the rioters, those officers were under investigation by their superiors, that defense has not worked yet in any of the trials, and, besides, no officer let rioters into representatives’ offices or told them to trash the place.

And finally, if the writer is pretending that new voter IDs is all that is happening against voter rights, he has not been paying attention. The Wisconsin Assembly and Senate have passed several bills that would limit voting rights in several ways, and now have anything to do with IDs, while putting more power over elections in the hands of the Senate, including punishing election officials who don’t agree with them. In my opinion, a move from democracy.

Please, if arguing to vote Republican, at least use truth, or is that a Conservative value anymore?

Anthony Clouse

La Crosse

