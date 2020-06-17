Antona Schedlo: Keep DACA families together, here

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We haven’t heard much about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals since the pandemic hit the world news.

But now is a good time to start thinking about it as the Supreme Court has said it will hear arguments on President Donald Trump’s decision to terminate DACA. A decision by the judges is expected by the end of June.

Calling attention to this is important because roughly 700,000 undocumented Hispanics could be sent back to their country, which many do not know nor do they speak the language.

They were brought here as children during the last decades and now many are adults with family, jobs and homes. These are our hardworking, honest neighbors and friends who are helping our economy.

Even during this pandemic, some are on the front lines helping on farms, in health care and education.

If DACA recipients would be sent back it would affect 1.5 million family members with whom they live, including 250,000 children born in the states.

Additionally, it would jeopardize our communities where they are our teachers, health-care providers, restaurant staff and colleagues.