Antonia Langowski: Celebrate Week of Climate Action

Coal is a carbon-rich black rock that takes thousands of years of intense heat and pressure to form.

When coal is burned, energy is released, and in the United States, about 30 percent of all of our electricity derives from the burning of coal.

The use of coal as an energy source has some serious negative consequences including effects on our health, our climate, our environment and even our economy.

There are still six coal plants in Wisconsin, including one in La Crosse, that have yet to announce their retirement. It is time for the utilities to commit to closing these dirty and costly plants. Join us for a week of climate action to demand a better future for our state.

Sierra Club Wisconsin has organized a Week of Climate Action, an online event that will occur Aug. 3 through 8, to spread awareness about how coal affects our Earth and everything on it.

Each day will involve a different set of activities and goals that are all creative, family-friendly and fun. We all hope that you will join us this coming Monday and don’t forget to stay tuned to Sierra Club Wisconsin's social media accounts for more information.

Antonia Langowski, La Crosse

