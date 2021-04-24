Antonia Langowski: La Crosse could lead with curbside composting

“By choosing compost, we add value to our ‘waste’ and invest in the future of our community and our local economy.”

This quote comes from the City of Boulder, CO’s website as a part of the city’s ambitious zero-waste initiative. By the year 2025, the City of Boulder hopes to either reuse, recycle or compost at least 85% of the city’s waste as a means to prioritize sustainability.

According to the EPA, organic waste is the largest sector of all waste landfilled, coming in at 21.4% (EPA, 2018). This is problematic for a variety of reasons, but the most prominent is that when organic waste breaks down anaerobically, biogas is released as an oxygen-free byproduct containing 50% methane and 50% carbon dioxide. Although both of these are common greenhouse gases, methane is a much greater concern to environmentalists due to its potency. Methane has roughly 28 to 38 times the heat-trapping capacity of carbon dioxide, thus expediting the process of global warming.

Cities across the nation are beginning to tackle this issue by implementing curbside composting programs. Instead of rolling out trash and recycling bins on pick-up day, residents would be rolling out a third bin filled with food scraps and yard debris. This waste would then be taken to a composting facility where it would then be turned into nutrient-rich soil.