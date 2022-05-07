Aria Clemons: Thanks for special night of patriotism

The United States Navy Band performed Monday evening, May 2, at Viterbo, a presentation free to the public due to the generosity of the Weber Family. What an evening of great singing and band accompaniment.

The auditorium was rocking, and the air of patriotism and love of country was at the highest level. Sometimes, I feel that in this era of time, the flag, our country, and respect for the military is cast aside, but this night told me love of country is not dead.