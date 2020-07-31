Arla Clemons: Democrats who questioned Barr were a disgrace

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am sad, unbelieving and angry.

If you watched Attorney General William Barr’s interrogation by Democratic representatives who said they wanted to question Barr over his policies, then you would know that they did not even give him the decency to allow him to answer their questions.

They stopped him short and said, “Don’t take any of my time.”

If you didn’t watch any of this, then that shows you do not want to take the time to know what your party stands for. People often vote in an election without knowing anything about the candidates or their party.

Since many people are working from home, you had an opportunity to be better informed.

The Democratic representatives were a disgrace. Pay attention, Democrats.

Arla Clemons, La Crosse

