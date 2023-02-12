On Feb. 21, the people of Wisconsin will vote for a Supreme Court Justice. Many citizens will not be informed when they vote. Voters will be wrapped up in their own lives, or will be indifferent to the “wheels” of government, or decide others can make the decision for them.

There are those who will be diligent, read the responses to specific questions presented to the candidates. Some will vote straight party ticket, both Republicans and Democrats, with little idea who they are voting for. Then, there are the “Groupies.” They listen to “like-minded” individuals to make their selections. This is called “voting with your head in the sand.”

The La Crosse Tribune printed a section to help the voter. Other sources of information are available, but half the population will be indifferent.

A good citizen weighs the options, scrutinizes the negative and positive qualities, and conducts a thorough introspection of the candidates. My vote after doing my homework is for candidate Daniel Kelly. He was a Supreme Court justice before when Gov. Scott Walker appointed him to fill a vacancy. He was later defeated by a Democratic opponent. Kelly is a quiet contemplative man, one who makes sound judgments. He follows the path that aligns with the absolute interpretation of the Constitution.

I have logged in my study-time. I feel confident in my decision. Out of the four candidates, Daniel Kelly meets my high bar. Now you follow my lead. That is, do some research before you vote!

Arla Clemons

La Crosse