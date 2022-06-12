 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arla Clemons: Immerse yourself in '2000 Mules'

From the COLLECTION: 28 letters from our readers, sounding off on gun safety and more series

I took the opportunity to attend a showing of Dinesh D’Souza’s movie “2000 Mules” while in Salt Lake City, Utah. It is a movie all should see whether they are pro or anti-fraud believers in the 2020 election.

Those who adamantly feel there was no voter fraud, or only minimal fraud, should take the time and effort to see this movie. A concerned citizen should not listen to the uninformed, but judge for themselves.

One may prefer to walk into the movie “Top Gun: Maverick” for a thriller movie, but my suggestion is to take the door leading into “2000 Mules.” Immerse yourself in the hard, perhaps boring to some, material of voter activity. Listen, absorb, debate, and analyze “2000 Mules.”

Arla Clemons

La Crosse 

