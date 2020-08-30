Arla Clemons: Kapanke is a proven commodity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It seems the biggest argument against voting for Dan Kapanke is that he goes door-to-door without wearing a mask. Once one person makes this statement, the next party affiliate repeats it.

David Wolf stated in a La Crosse Tribune letter that “Brad Pfaff is a good and decent person with an inclusive agenda for the future involving health care, education and rural development.”

I do not dispute this. I know Pfaff is a farmer and that stands highly with me. Growing up in a farm community, I know farmers are hard-working, frugal, good money managers and a kindred spirit with the land. Dan Kapanke is of this same fabric. He is for health care, education and rural development.

Brad Pfaff appears to be a good candidate and wants to support and uplift future constituents. However, I know Dan. I have been with Dan through his highs and lows.

I saw him in action during the flood of August 2007. At that time, he forfeited fundraiser money for the Logger’s Baseball Field and gave it to flood victims. Dan went to Gays Mills and pitched in with the clean-up, and he sent two buses to bring flood victims from Gays Mills to a Loggers game as a respite from the upheaval.