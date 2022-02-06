Arla Clemons: LaMothe stands out in school board race

When you vote in a local election does the average citizen come prepared? I say, “No.” Most people do not do their homework.

Here is a preview of a candidate for La Crosse School Board who I have researched. I met Mary LaMothe about six months ago. She caught my eye, and my ears. She talked. I listened. Then, I talked, and she listened. She is enthusiastic, informed, an “on the march lady.”

Mary LaMothe has a background of working with the elderly in different capacities. She, also, has been involved with Red Cross instruction. She has been groomed in patience and listening.

Perhaps her strongest point is her drive to return more to the basics of reading, writing, and math.

A main objective is that a student should feel safe and secure in school.

Mary LaMothe is a no-nonsense person with good organizational skills adept at solving problems.

Now voters, do your own homework, and research before you go to the polls on Feb. 15.

Arla Clemons

La Crosse

