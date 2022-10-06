Arla Clemons: Supporting Woodard in 95th district

“Still waters run deep” is an expression that describes Chris Woodard. The first time I met him, he gave me his business card after he had given a brief pitch about running in the 95th state assembly district, then walked away. What was my impression? Perplexed, but intrigued.

Later he caught my attention at a City Hall Council meeting pertaining to the conversion therapy issue. This was the second meeting discussing the ban. It had been put on pause when the city attorney advised rewriting the ban to make it legally stronger. On Sept. 8, Chris voted against the ban. He stated, “If this passes tonight, the city of La Crosse will be sued and I give my apologies to the taxpayers for this hopeless crusade.”

Woodward tried to warn the community. He called for a public hearing from the people present at the meeting to allow for discussion and comments. He could not get a second motion from any of the other council members. After this meeting, I concluded that this thoughtful young man has the demeanor to be a solid public servant. He appears to have a good head on his shoulders, he is not afraid to stand alone in controversy, and he speaks for the people.

Citizens in the 95th district, look into this candidate who considers options, pushes the pause button, and keeps an eye on taxes. “Still Waters” works for me. He has my vote on November 8.

Arla Clemons

La Crosse