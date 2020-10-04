Arla Clemons: Van Orden is the right choice

Eyes that look directly at you, a voice strong and resonant, and a man who walks with an air of purpose. Derrick Van Orden is that man.

I heard him speak at Cedar Creek Country Club in Onalaska in March before the virus squeezed us. I listened. When a straw vote was taken, I voted for him.

Curious, I went to another event. Van Orden came across even better the second time. I attended a third event, and the once Navy SEAL was beginning to be a standout.

His message “protecting our freedoms we now have” resonated with me. He sees a fight looming in our future -- a fight between socialism and present-day freedoms. So much is at stake in this upcoming election. Once this man looked over the men in his command, and now this Navy SEAL is ready to lead the people of the Third District.

He will not coddle his constituents. He wants them to be responsible for law and order, respect police authority, fight for a democracy we once had. Waiting for government handouts is not his bag.

Many Democrats, and Republicans, do not try to be more informed about their political candidates. They simply pick someone with a “D” or “R” before their name. They listen half-heartedly to neighbors, friends, the media, but do not do their own homework.