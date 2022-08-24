Arla Clemons: Van Orden merits support for Congress

We are all given a roadmap in life. What we do with this path is up to the individual. We make mistakes, misjudgments at times, and then go on, following our instincts with the hope we will leave our mark.

A few years ago, I met a gentleman running for a political office. Some of his words and actions made me raise my eyebrows. I began to take a closer look. He was direct, forceful, a good debater, and stood his ground in discussions. He came across as the “tough” guy. Yet, he had solutions for the problems in this “topsy-turvy” world of today.

I questioned, was he the right person for this job? Did he have compassion and understanding for the little guy? At this point in my unmasking of a man running for political office, I was coincidently given new insight into my probing.

A lady was dining at a downtown La Crosse restaurant when she choked on some food and needed immediate help. This man under my scrutiny took charge and proved to me that he could handle difficult situations with compassion and self-confidence. He ran to the problem, not away from the problem.

I knew then that this man had all the qualities I wanted to represent me in the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington. His name is Derrick Van Orden. I give him my vote in November.

Arla Clemons

La Crosse