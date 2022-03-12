Art Butterworth: Supporting Dillon Mader for County Board

It was only 6 degrees when Dillon Mader knocked on our front door. I was impressed. But between the cold, our dog barking and covid precautions, we were unable to have more than a brief conversation.

Something about this young man led me to invite him back to meet with my neighbors and to explain his interest in running for the County Board. I feel strongly that we need to support and elect people of integrity at all levels of government, and when Dillon returned he demonstrated he was that candidate. We were all impressed by his modesty, his eagerness to listen, and his commitment to the belief that government must work to support those most in need. His youthful perspective was welcome and refreshing.

Dillon grew up in the Coulee Region as part of a family that understood community service was how one lived. He has continued this tradition in his own choice of profession, working with marginalized populations through Western Technical College, and prior to that in a women’s prison in Colorado. His hope is to bring that experience to the County Board. His belief is that if we create policies that effectively support those in need, we will create a county we can be proud of.

Endorsements: Sharon and Joe Arentz, Ruth and Donald Hutchinson, Linda and Art Butterworth.

Art Butterworth

La Crosse

