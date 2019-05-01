{{featured_button_text}}

Now that the weather is nicer, runners, joggers and walkers must be reminded to pay attention to the crosswalk signs.

I witnessed two joggers who did not yield to the red hand, and were almost run over by oncoming traffic that had a green light.

Motorists must stay aware of their surroundings. Be sure to check those crosswalk lights, especially if you are turning.

The second jogger also had a red hand, but kept on going, even though a vehicle with a green light was turning on that road.

Ashley Bauer, Hokah, Minn.

