Now that the weather is nicer, runners, joggers and walkers must be reminded to pay attention to the crosswalk signs.
I witnessed two joggers who did not yield to the red hand, and were almost run over by oncoming traffic that had a green light.
Motorists must stay aware of their surroundings. Be sure to check those crosswalk lights, especially if you are turning.
The second jogger also had a red hand, but kept on going, even though a vehicle with a green light was turning on that road.
Ashley Bauer, Hokah, Minn.