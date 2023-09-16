What kind of society could we birth if we created in each other a sense of hope from real facts?

If the world is to escape the direst consequences of global population growth of 10 or 12 billion people in the late 21st century we must recommit to make significant steps toward political equality of women, improvements in the standards of living of the poorest people and make widely available the most important thing — contraception. How can all this be accomplished without facts?

It's disheartening to discover government corruption and incompetence, for example; but is it better not to know about it? Whose interest does ignorance serve? Hint – the monied.

But this ongoing effort to dishearten us by those who think they are putting water on our fire, here’s our message to you: You were really adding gas to it, because there are more and more of us who have thrown in the towel, not the “giving up” towel but the “enough already” towel.

We ain’t gonna take it anymore and we’ll see you at the voting booth, see you walking away with your tail between your legs and seeing positive, strong leaders taking your place.

You’ve heard it said we need to deal with reality or reality will deal with you? Here is reality with its boots on. So, public grifters, your shoes were made for walking and don’t let the door hit you on the way out come November.

Atlantean Amann

La Crosse