Austin Menn: Showing the absurd state of our society

As I read your recent headline about the “OK Symbol," I was first struck with laughter, then disbelief and sorrow at the absurd state of our society.

As usual with most media (propaganda) outlets these days, what was left out of the article was the context. The untold story of how an innocent symbol became supposedly racist. Several years ago, the infamous internet messaging board 4Chan (at best mischievous truth-tellers, at worst a bottomless cesspool of nihilism and filth) concocted the scheme to convince an already racially charged society that a common-place hand gesture was actually a secret white supremacist symbol. Stoking fears of deep seated, perhaps even unconscious racism where in reality none existed. Perhaps it was a brilliantly powerful social critique, or perhaps recklessly exploiting the ideological blind spots of opposing factions in a dangerous culture war ... all for a cheap laugh.

But whatever the case, the ultimate untold truth is far less complex and crosses all lines in this particular story.

Whether you are …

The often over-zealous social justice warrior looking for hate under every rock; the officer who, even if innocent, will forever carry the burden of suspicion; the government officials desperately trying to quell the controversy; the press monetizing controversy for survival; the social media consumer addicted to an endlessly scrolling stream of outrage, the actual white supremacist desperate enough for relevance to unironically adopt the “OK” gesture; or the financially stretched taxpayer funding this whole circus …

The joke’s on you.

Austin Menn

Rockland, WI

