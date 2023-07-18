Being outside is something every student can implement into their daily routine to improve mental, emotional and physical health.

Since the pandemic, mental health has been a very prevalent issue, especially for students. The World Health Organization recorded a 25% increase in anxiety and depression globally.

The outdoors is a perfect way to reduce that number. Research shows that spending time in green space reduces cortisol levels, the hormone that regulates stress. It also boosts dopamine production, which promotes happiness.

The article "The crisis of student mental health is much vaster than we realize" published by the Washington Post discusses how “student well-being is significantly better for teens who report feeling connected to their school.”

Going on a walk around campus not only provides you with fresh air and vitamin D but is a way to connect with people within a community. Outdoors provide venues for family and friends to come together and an ideal place for social community events to be hosted.

If you want to improve your or your student's immune system, stress levels, and overall happiness but don’t know where to start, I highly suggest you venture into nature. There is something for everyone.

Set out a blanket and read a book, go for a walk and explore parks you have never been to before, get a pickup basketball game going, or try drinking your morning coffee on the on the porch. When it comes to the great outdoors, the possibilities are endless.

Ava Foley

La Crosse