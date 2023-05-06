With the recent actions in France by President Emmanuel Macron and the uprising of the French people, we are able to see through the facade that is liberal democracy.

Democracy, particularly the liberal democracy predominant in the West, we are told is governance by the people. This definition isn’t necessarily wrong, but it leaves out important information, like what people? Who asked the French people if they wanted two years of their retirement stolen from them? Whose interest does this serve?

Clearly, this isn’t serving the interest of the working class as it forces them to work. Working benefits the wealthy owners of businesses, the capitalists. They have a vested interest in keeping us working so they can make more money from our labor.

Now we know who’s interest this is serving; and if Macron feels so confident about this that he’s willing to so brazenly sidestep our prized liberal democracy, it must be because he’s serving his constituents. If he’s serving his constituents and the workers of France have a vested interest in maintaining their pension, who are his constituents? Clearly the ones with the interest in destroying their pension: the capitalists, the wealthy business owners, as pointed out before.

To close out, liberal democracy is governance of what group of people? The governance by the capitalists. It’s the same everywhere in the Western world, only that Macron has made it so obvious that even European social democracy does not go far enough to protect and safeguard our rights.

Baer Coburn

La Crosse