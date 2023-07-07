I heard these homeless encampments are unsafe. Would forcing them out actually make things safer?

The answer is to increase the amount of public facilities. Some specific problems I hear are public relieving and needles. We have very few public bathrooms, so we should build permanent, accessible, gender neutral bathrooms for the public. We could even include needle deposits in them. These two simple things would largely eliminate any concerns about the “danger."

I also heard the idea that the homeless can just go to a shelter. Most people have never experienced homelessness as I have on multiple occasions in multiple towns. Shelters are awful places. They are cruel and will reject you at the slightest misstep; assuming they even accept you due to being queer, transgender or a religion other than Christian. Some shelters are famous around the world for forcing folks into borderline slave labor, then reject them if they refuse, not to mention lack of space.

Last is the idea that the homeless take away the rights of others to enjoy the park. I enjoy the city’s parks without fear and I know many other folks that do as well. Any danger perceived in the parks is created by the rich, who refuse to acknowledge the poor. It is fear and hatred that lead to these baseless beliefs.

If the city were as kind and compassionate as they claimed to be, they would give the homeless what they need rather than use the violence of police.

Baer Coburn

La Crosse