Barb Anderson, Lynne Valiquette: Saluting a pioneer in law enforcement

In observance of Women’s History Month, the Holmen Area Historical Society hosted former La Crosse County Sheriff Sylvia Boma at its March 7 meeting. Boma was the first female sheriff for the county.

She started in law enforcement as a matron in the county’s jail. While employed in that capacity, Boma sued La Crosse County in a successful campaign for equal pay for female jailers.

She then ran for sheriff and was elected to two terms. During her four years in the office, Boma merged the county traffic department with the sheriff’s department and separated juveniles from adult inmates in county jail. She started a water patrol, a dive and rescue team, a jail ministry, and a search and rescue horse posse.

From her experience, Boma related how women bring a different dimension to law enforcement. She also talked about how mental health remains an issue and that jails are not equipped to provide the services needed by those suffering mental health crises.

She urges county residents to support law enforcement and speak up when they see something should be addressed. When asked what she would say to girls and women interested in this field, she said, “If you love people, your community, and want to serve, this is a good career.”

We write to recognize Boma for her pioneer work in law enforcement, one that has had a lasting benefit for us all, men and women alike.

Barb Anderson, HAHS president

Lynne Valiquette, HAHS program coordinator

