Barb Roberts: Celebrate National Voter Registration Day

National Voter Registration Day is celebrated every year on the fourth Tuesday of September. Established in 2012, this day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right — the right to vote.

If you’ve recently moved, turned 18, or changed your name you may not be ”Vote Ready” for the Spring 2022 Elections which are just around the corner. Registering now will save you time.

As a Wisconsin voter you can go to the secure website, MyVoteWI.gov, enter your address, and update your registration. You’ll also find information on voting rules, election dates, polling places, and absentee ballots. All you need is your smart phone or computer to use this voter tool.

Already registered? Even better! Remind a friend to check their registration.

The League of Women Voters mission is “Empowering Voters. Defending Democracy.” Information on elections and voting can be found at our website LWVLaCrosse.org.

We hope that many Americans across the country will celebrate National Voter Registration Day on September 28 by getting themselves ready to cast a ballot. Thanks for taking a few moments to strengthen your community — and our country — with your voice.

Barb Roberts

LWVLA board member

