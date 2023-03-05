The League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area extends our congratulations, sincere thanks and best wishes to River Valley Media Group Editor, Bob Heisse, on his retirement after 44 years of hard work in the newspaper business. We worked with Bob in several capacities and are grateful for his leadership at the Tribune.

With Bob at the helm, the La Crosse Tribune provided our community with comprehensive election coverage—from describing upcoming contests to publishing election dates and conducting interviews with candidates. We are aware that he wore many hats, including managing the Letters to the Editor column, to which we were a frequent submitter. Always attentive to local events and people, Bob was efficient and wise in our interactions, making deadlines and processes clear, always responding to emails in a timely fashion, even on Sundays.

We especially appreciated partnering with him on last year’s “Why I Vote” project. Our League collected testimonials from La Crosse area voters, and Bob shared their inspiring thoughts about the importance of voting as a regular weekly feature. We are proud to live in a community in which the local paper values our democracy and is looked upon as an asset to its residents.

Enjoy your much deserved retirement, Bob, and welcome to our new editor, Todd Krysiak! We look forward to working with you.

Barb Roberts

League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area