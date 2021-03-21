Barb Schultz: Supporting Doug Happel for re-election

Doug Happel will be the only incumbent to run for City Council on April 6. He has served the 12th District for 10 years. I have known Doug while he was principal at Logan Senior and then as the superintendent of Human Resources for the La Crosse School District.

During those years we were often on opposite sides of issues while I was the president of the La Crosse Education Association. However, I always felt that Happel discussed the issues in a respectful manner and with a great deal of integrity. He has the ability to disagree without being disagreeable.

His many years of experience dealing with a multimillion dollar budget gave him a strong background in both local and state finances. He has the experience to deal with the city budget without having to first learn the process and understand it. He has proven to be fiscally conservative and able to make informed decisions in keeping our taxes from going out of control. With all of the challenges of the post Covid-19 year, this certainly will be a necessity.

To sum it up, Doug is an experienced leader, has a strong work ethic, and a willingness to do what is best for the 12th District and the City of La Crosse.

Please vote for Doug Happel on April 6.

Barb Schultz

La Crosse

