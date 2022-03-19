Barbara A Richards: Living my truth, not an 'ideology' or 'theory'

I am a transgender Catholic. I realized after 50 years that I was avoiding “taking up my cross” by living a lie. I needed to live my truth. I realize that non-transgender people have not lived that shame, guilt and loneliness so they don’t “know” how to meet the transgender person.

In Wisconsin our Republican state legislators have taken up the cause of parental rights. Meanwhile, in Texas, parents who seek to support their transgender children are being threatened with child abuse allegations: transgender rights being crushed from opposite directions.

Aquinas Catholic Schools staff had a Diocese-mandated “Anti-LGBTQ+” training and the Diocese of Milwaukee has recently “confronted” the transgender rights issue in a document quoting the Gospel of John, “The truth shall make you free” and later quoting the Second Vatican Council: “And Christ entered this world to give witness to the truth, to rescue and not to sit in judgement, to serve and not be served.”

St Thomas Aquinas quotes and elucidates St Ambrose: “Every truth, by whomsoever spoken, is from the Holy Ghost”.

I am a human person living my truth, not an “ideology” or a “theory” needing confronting with a Catholic “anthropology.” Are these two Dioceses in their heads not in their hearts with transgender individuals? Are their hearts of stone? May they turn to hearts of flesh. Those who see other’s rights as a threat to their cherished beliefs are jeopardizing their own souls and assuredly the souls and very lives of those whom they “other.”

Barbara A Richards

Viroqua

