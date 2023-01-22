Barbara A. Richards: Stop magical thinking in Madison

The Wisconsin GOP legislators on the Joint Committee on Administrative rules have again decided for magical political sleight of hand to vanish protections for the children of our state.The Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) has had their hands tied again.

The GOP legislative magicians allege they have made no decisions about the validity of conversion therapy. Rather, they question the authority of the DSPS to promulgate and enforce a ban on conversion therapy, therefore a real legislative committee needs to decide whether or not to support conversion therapy bans.

So I challenge the GOP leadership to assign this to a committee. I challenge that committee to follow through with its responsibility to the citizens of Wisconsin. If legislation is needed for the DSPS to protect our children in line with national professional standards, then let’s stop the magical thinking. One teen suicide is one too many.

Barbara A. Richards

Viroqua