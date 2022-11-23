Barbara Grosskopf: Why take senior center for homeless?

I have been reading the crap the city board has been handing out to the Harry J Olson center and I think it is a lot of bull. The seniors have been in that building a long time. My husband’s mother spent many wonderful hours there when she was alive.

Why is it when people need money they take it out of social security and now when homeless need housing take it from the seniors? Why is it one minute they can buy it for $1 and the next minute that dollar has restrictions? Since when are things sold with restrictions?