In response to Chris Hardie's column in Sunday's Tribune about day-care deserts, I understand the urgency to establish enough licensed, safe and well-maintained child-care establishments.
However, I always feel that parents, who have the means to have one parent stay home to raise their children, are made to feel that they need to work and chase that almighty dollar.
My message is to encourage parents to stay home with their children if that is a viable option. I believe that personal, parental care is better for the child and sometimes it makes financial sense.
Barbara Hundt, La Crosse