Barbara Kooiman: Supporting Mackenzie Mindel for council

I am supporting Mackenzie Mindel in her run for City Council (District 8). I have known her for several years, since she was an enthusiastic student at UW-La Crosse. I know her as a passionate person who cares about her family, her neighbors, the community at large and our world.

As a lifelong resident of the Coulee Region, Mackenzie has faced issues many of us have…. She lost her job due to Covid-19 and had to adapt. She is a mother to a child she would like to grow up in a better world. She recognizes issues in our community concerning creating a city which is economically strong moving forward. Her masters degree in Social Innovation and Sustainability Leadership makes her sensitive to local issues supporting the environment, recycling and reuse.

I know her through her advocacy of historic preservation issues, recognizing this as an issue which will keep our housing stock and tax base strong, help prevent unnecessary demolition of older buildings (thus keeping that debris from the landfill), and keep affordable housing as a goal. Her background also has given her skills in facilitation, collaboration and conflict resolution. These are all skills which are assets in our community leaders, especially when it comes to our expanding diverse population.