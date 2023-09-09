This is not how democracy works. Wisconsin had an election this spring for Supreme Court Justice. Janet Protasiewicz won by 11%.

The answer from Republicans: “Impeach her.” The Judicial Commission, a state nonpartisan commission, has said she did nothing wrong, yet Republicans cannot accept the outcome.

There is no hint of any high crime or misdemeanor. The judge has not even heard a case.

Because you do not like the outcome of an election you have no right to nullify my vote. When representatives vow to uphold the constitution, they need to do it.

Removing a duly elected judge for anything other than a high crime or misdemeanor is beyond the pale.

Barbara Monroe

LaFarge