Barbara Rice: Support Karofsky for Supreme Court

I cast my early vote for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice candidate Jill Karofsky.

My reason was threefold. The ballot included two referenda -- one granting additional rights for crime victims and the other approving a nonpartisan procedure for creating fair legislative and congressional district maps.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Both could be so controversial in our present Legislature that they could end up in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court -- a strong reason to vote “yes” on both referenda and to select Karofsky for the Court.

If you have not already voted -- by mail or in person -- join me in choosing Jill Karofsky for the Supreme Court and in voting “yes” for the two referenda.

Barbara Rice, Sparta

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0