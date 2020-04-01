Barbara Rice: Support Karofsky for Supreme Court

I cast my early vote for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice candidate Jill Karofsky.
My reason was threefold. The ballot included two referenda -- one granting additional rights for crime victims and the other approving a nonpartisan procedure for creating fair legislative and congressional district maps.
Both could be so controversial in our present Legislature that they could end up in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court -- a strong reason to vote “yes” on both referenda and to select Karofsky for the Court.
If you have not already voted -- by mail or in person -- join me in choosing Jill Karofsky for the Supreme Court and in voting “yes” for the two referenda.
Barbara Rice, Sparta
