Barbara Richards: Evil of conversion therapy no longer disputable.

I applaud the La Crosse City Council which voted to ban conversion therapy. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) has sued the city of La Crosse for this action.

The Tribune quotes Anthony LoCoco, of WILL: “The First Amendment prohibits exactly this kind of big-government bullying. Attempts to falsely paint as hateful those who share good-faith disagreements on matters going to the core of what it means to be a human being won’t salvage the City’s position.” A human being has animal instincts, a mind that can reason, and a heart that can love.

WILL in declaring “viewpoint discrimination” disregards that fact national standards of care are research and clinically based recommended procedures, not “opinions and viewpoints” subject to “good-faith disagreements.”

I question whether my quest to live my identity as transgender person is a “viewpoint” or is subject to “good-faith disagreement.” I believe that the search of a young person to find support for this very difficult life journey is what is no longer disputable. I believe that the evil of conversion therapy is certain and no longer disputable.

The Marriage and Family Therapy, Professional Counseling, and Social Work Examining Board has proposed a ban on conversion therapy. The State Legislature led by Republicans has not approved these rules and regulations.

The lawsuit, being filed in a federal court, can go to the Supreme Court. Citizens, the midterm election is upon us. Vote to put professional expertise above political interests

Barbara Richards

Viroqua