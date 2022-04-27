Barbara Richards: "Grooming' hatred and division

In response to Bob Janovick's April 23 letter and his “Myth of Suicide and Gender Dysphoria:”

I looked up his American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds): “The American College of Pediatricians is a socially conservative advocacy group of pediatricians and other healthcare professionals in the United States. The group was founded in 2002. In 2005, it reportedly had between 150 and 200 members and one employee; in 2016, it reportedly had 500 physician members. Members: 500 (estimated)”- Wikipedia.

And from the Southern Poverty Law Center: “Though it sounds official, ACPeds is not the leading organization for U.S. pediatricians; that designation goes to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) with 67,000 members. ACPeds was founded in 2002 when a small number of socially conservative AAP members broke away from AAP after it endorsed adoption by same-sex couples. ACPeds subsequently issued its own report stating that gay parenting puts children’s health and development at high risk”.

Contrary to ACPed the AAP reported in October of 2018 that there “was a large disparity in transgender adolescents’ suicide behavior; female to male youth and those who do not identify as exclusively male or female are at the greatest risk”.

Janovick closes with a dictionary definition of grooming: “b: to bring about or increase the acceptability or attractiveness of…” Janovick and those working to crush LGBTQ Rights in schools and in our democratic society are “grooming” hatred and division in their audiences as well as increasing the potential of suicide among all LGBTQ youth.

Barbara Richards

Viroqua

