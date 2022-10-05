Barbara Voyce: Reasons to choose Barnes

So as a veteran, who are you going to vote for?

Ron Johnson? The man who has voted against expanding medical benefits for veterans? The man who has not voted to help veterans access medical care? The man who says he is for veterans but never votes for them, until polls show him losing favor, THEN he will vote for them.

So as a senior citizen, who are you going to vote for?

Johnson, who wants to end Social Security and Medicare? He doesn’t have to worry, he is a multi-millionaire.

So as a woman, who are you going to vote for?

Johnson? The man who has voted against women’s rights and personal choice? The man who said if women didn’t like Wisconsin’s abortion ban, they “could move.” Shows his caring nature, doesn’t it?

So as a person in a same-sex marriage or relationship, who are you going to vote for?

Johnson? The man who is against gay marriage? Against equality?

So as a person of color, who are you going to vote for?

Johnson? The man who says Black Lives Matter protesters are racist? The man who has supported ads against his opponent that are deeply, egregiously racist?

So as a pseudo-Christian white male who believes in power over women, children, and non- whites, who are you going to vote for?

Johnson, of course. The anti-women, anti-veteran, anti-abortion, homophobic, racist candidate.

As for me, I will vote for Mandela Barnes.

Barbara Voyce

Lone Rock, WI